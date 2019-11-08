Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Is Snoop Dogg vegan?

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:last call
14
1
Photo: Prince Williams (Getty)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

Not only did Snoop Dogg hand out sandwiches at Dunkin’ this week to celebrate the release of its Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich, but he also beat out thousands of other workers to be named Dunkin’s Employee of the Month.

It’s been rumored that Snoop might be secretly vegan, which I’m guessing he isn’t, because it’s impossible to be secretly vegan. I’ve done short stints as a vegan, and I can confirm firsthand that eating a vegan diet makes you want to talk endlessly about how much better you feel on a vegan diet. Honestly, it’s great!

Advertisement

Maybe Snoop’s embrace of plant-based living is genuine, or maybe he’s just well-compensated to say so, but who knows what the truth really is. One thing we do know for sure is that Snoop is an enthusiastic and tireless brand ambassador for Beyond Meat in all its many forms. He seems to love nothing more in this world.

Share This Story

More to ponder

Chicken Parm Pot Pie is even better than you’re imagining
Let’s solve every pie problem you can throw at us
Which recipe is your Achilles’ heel?
You’re better than plain mashed potatoes
Were Jell-O salads an act of prefeminist vengeance?
Eat canned bread, you cowards

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer.

TwitterPosts