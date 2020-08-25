Last Call: How do you stock up for a hurricane?

Houstonians stocking up after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

Hurricane Laura is bearing down on Houston, and yesterday the Houston Chronicle published a very sensible list of food items Houstonians should stock up on. This list included bread, crackers, trail mix, granola bars, precooked beans and grains, all kinds of canned food, and beef jerky and Spam for protein. Plus one gallon of water per person per day.



The grocery chain H-E-B had its own suggestion, repeated on local TV news.

Well, who are we to say that Texans should be required to live without their beef?

What else do you absolutely need in an emergency?