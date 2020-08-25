Last Call: How do you stock up for a hurricane?

Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
Hurricane Laura is bearing down on Houston, and yesterday the Houston Chronicle published a very sensible list of food items Houstonians should stock up on. This list included bread, crackers, trail mix, granola bars, precooked beans and grains, all kinds of canned food, and beef jerky and Spam for protein. Plus one gallon of water per person per day.
The grocery chain H-E-B had its own suggestion, repeated on local TV news.
Well, who are we to say that Texans should be required to live without their beef?
What else do you absolutely need in an emergency?
How do you stock up?
A better question: How do you stock up during COVID?
Living in Florida, I’ve only rarely prepared for hurricane season. I’m dumb like that. Even after having lived through the year we had 23 storms. That was fun.
This year, the quarantine got me in the frame of mind sooner, bless its heart.
So we added a couple multiples when we bought on Instacart over successive weeks. That was easy.
Then we signed up to have 5 gallon bottles of water regularly delivered every few months so we could store them. (We’re at 30 gallons and climbing.) Even bought an electronic dispenser you can recharge with a USB that sits on top of the 5-gallon jug.
Then there is a new service that will deliver propane tanks to my house and take the old ones away. I have 5 of those bad boys full in case I want to use them for grilling or using a flattop griddle. Bought and paid for them online. Never saw the delivery guy. All I have to do is send in an order. They magically appear.
Turns out when you’re paranoid about a virus, being paranoid about a hurricane is just a short hop and skip.