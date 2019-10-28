Food is delicious.
Last Call: CNN’s Anthony Bourdain documentary will debut in theaters

Kate Bernot
Anthony Bourdain in 2014
Photo: Larry French (Getty Images)
Not much has been revealed in the span since CNN announced last year it was working on an Anthony Bourdain documentary with input from Zero Point Zero, the production company behind Parts Unknown. Now we finally have some further crucial details: The film is a collaboration between CNN, Focus Features, and HBO Max, and will be directed and produced by Academy Award–winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?).

In announcing the film, Focus Features says the feature-length documentary will debut in theaters before airing on CNN and streaming platform HBO Max. Zero Point Zero cofounders Lydia Tenaglia and Christopher Collins, who worked with Bourdain for nearly 20 years, will act as consulting producers along with Kimberly Witherspoon, Bourdain’s longtime agent and literary executor. The Bourdain estate has also reportedly agreed to provide photographs, documents, and personal letters to the producers.

No release date has been set, but Bourdain’s fans eagerly await the debut of a documentary that we can only hope does justice to his legacy and brings him, briefly, back onto our screens and into our homes again.

