I am in the process of packing up to move, so food is scarce in the apartment.

A few months back I was working late into the evening, and time slipped by. I got hungry, wanted a hot meal, and decided to order something delivered. Looked on the delivery app pages, saw one of my favorite places listed as new on Grub Hub.

An hour later, the driver calls me — Order is canceled by restaurant . Now it is too late to order from anywhere. Next morning, I call up restaurant to find out why order was canceled — get profanely yelled out by management for ordering via Grub Hub.

Go online, write a scathing review. Next day, district manager calls me. Apologizes , tells me that they are not partners with Grub Hub, which is why order was canceled. Offers me a free meal whenever I want to stop in for a sit down meal to make up for the abusive call. Which I cashed in rather than cooking this weekend.

Nice to have someone do everything for once, and eat on china with real utensils again.

Sad thing. I have three more of those free meals stashed up for the same reason at three different chain rest aurants. The staff was abusive because I ordered via Grub Hub at some point in the past 12 months -- and the chain isn’t signed up with them. Do they think people won’t complain to corporate that the staff is rude and abusive over something like this?