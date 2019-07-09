Photo: Kevin Pang

And now for something completely self-serving!

A few weeks ago, the very fine folks at First We Feast asked if I could join them for a filming of The Burger Show, which they were filming in Chicago. As someone who years ago hosted a burger TV show myself, I thought, “Sure, I’d love to stuff my face full of cheeseburgers, for ol’ times’ sakes.”

Today, they released that episode of The Burger Show, and I was delighted to have joined chef Alvin Cailan and Hot One’s Sean Evans on a romp across Chicago, sampling three of my favorite cheeseburgers in town. (I actually had some input in this!) Good times and much beef were had by all.