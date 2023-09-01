Where to Get Free and Discount Food This Labor Day Weekend

However you decide to soak up the remaining days of summer, you’ll need some refreshing food and drinks to round out your Labor Day weekend. The long weekend is not only a chance to take a break from work, but also an opportunity to take advantage of the deals being offered by your favorite chain restaurants. Here are the spots making sure summer goes out with a bang and a hefty discount:

Firehouse Subs

On Labor Day—remember, that’s Monday, September 4—Firehouse Subs will offer a free medium sub to anyone who purchases a medium or large sub with chips and a drink. The deal is only available in-store, so you’ll have to mention it at the register.

Gong cha

This bubble tea chain is celebrating Labor Day all weekend with a new happy hour. Beginning September 1, take 20% off Gong cha’s Brown Sugar Milk Teas, which include Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Milk Tea, and Signature Brown Sugar Milk Tea. The happy hour deal will run from 3-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Advertisement

KFC

KFC’s deal is technically not focused on Labor Day, but rather making the impending back-to-school chaos a little simpler. Get a 10-piece Chicken Nuggets for $5 at participating restaurants nationwide. Or you can get the Fill Up Box for $20, which has a 12-piece order of nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, fries, four biscuits, and a choice of four dipping sauces. The offer is available for a limited time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Krispy Kreme

To celebrate the sun setting on summer days, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts over Labor Day weekend. Starting Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, customers can try this limited-time bright pink doughnut for themselves. This is only the third time the doughnuts have been available, so you’ll want to head over to a participating location while they’re still hot.

Advertisement

Marco’s Pizza

Beginning Labor Day, September 4, and running through September 7, Marco’s Pizza will be offering 30% off all its menu-price pizzas. To redeem this offer, use the promo code LD30 when ordering through the website or mobile app.

Advertisement

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

To celebrate both the long weekend and the addition of a new flavor to its menu (Popcorn), Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is offering a discount on all froyo cups. On September 3 and 4, customers will get $2 off froyo cups at all locations nationwide.

Advertisement

TGI Fridays

Thank God it’s a long weekend. Customers who call in TGI Fridays takeout orders or order online can get 25% off Platters, Party Trays, and Family Meal Bundles from September 1-4.

Advertisement

Though you might be bummed out about the unofficial end of summer, you can always wipe your tears away with a slice of discount pizza and wash down your troubles with a nice milk tea.