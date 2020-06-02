Food is delicious.
Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts all week, no strings attached

Allison Robicelli
Illustration for article titled Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts all week, no strings attached
Image: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts this week. That’s it! National Doughnut Day has been extended to National Doughnut Week. From now until Friday, June 5, you can drive on up to the ol’ Krispy Kreme in your area, ask for any doughnut you want, and a Krispy Kreme employee will give it to you. No purchase necessary, no secret passwords, no nothing. Just go right now to procure your doughnut, then shove it in your mouth. Tomorrow, go ask for another doughnut, then shove that one in your mouth. While you’re there, if you also want to buy a few extra doughnuts, we encourage the additional doughnut consumption. I might be eating doughnuts for all twelve meals today, and if that sounds appealing to you, feel free to follow my lead. Don’t worry about the volume and frequency of your doughnut consumption right now. It’s fine.

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, author of three books, and The People's Hot Pocket Princess. Questions about recipes/need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

