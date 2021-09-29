Today I learned that Krispy Kreme has apparently never released a cinnamon roll. The chain has cinnamon buns, as well as traditional glazed cinnamon doughnuts, but no cinnamon rolls—that is, until now. Per a press release sent to The Takeout, Krispy Kreme released two brand-new cinnamon rolls on Monday, September 27, and the chain claims they’re... extremely good.

Krispy Kreme’s two new cinnamon roll variations are as follows: first, the Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, which is made of yeast-raised dough, hand-rolled with cinnamon, and then “glazed to perfection.” Second is the Original’s counterpart, which is a bit flashier: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Roll, which also features yeast-raised dough, cinnamon, and glaze—but has a Cinnamon Toast Crunch topping and “cereal milk icing swirl,” too.

According to the press release, both variations are “light and airy, hand-rolled to perfection and covered in Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glaze.” Actually, the release makes these pastries sound very, very good. “These are exceptional and unique cinnamon rolls,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena purrs in the release. “Light and airy, covered in our one and only Original Glaze and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, these are the best cinnamon rolls you’ll ever taste.”

The best? The best ones I’ll ever taste? Krispy Kreme, those are some mighty strong words, especially for a chain doughnuttery. Judging strictly based on product imagery, these cinnamon rolls look a bit more like Honey Buns. I love Honey Buns, but they serve a distinct purpose entirely outside of the cinnamon roll canon.

Personally, the best cinnamon roll I’ve ever tasted was at an Amish bakery in rural Missouri. You gonna top that, Krispy? Either way, the cinnamon rolls are available now, either individually or in a special four-pack at participating locations. I’ll let y’all know if I grab one over my lunch hour.