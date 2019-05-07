Photo: fizkes (iStock)

This is pretty straightforward: Hire a babysitter for Mother’s Day, and—provided you move fast—Kraft will reimburse you for your sitter, up to $100. That’s it. That’s the deal.



According to a press release, the company was inspired by a Care.com story, which listed “time alone” as one of the things mothers most want for Mother’s Day. (Also, “clean up your own mess,” which Kraft won’t reimburse you for, because doing the dishes yourself is already free, minus the cost of sponges, I guess.) So they’ve got a big pool of money—the fine print says it’s $50,000—and will reimburse people up to $100 a pop for Mother’s Day childcare. You will need a receipt or bill, which you could certainly get from a childcare service. Otherwise, maybe ask Jenni to write you a receipt on the back of her chemistry notes?



Once you’ve had your time away from the precious angels who sometimes also color on your walls with permanent markers, go KraftMothersDayAway.com to upload that receipt; the promotion will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on May 19, or until the cash runs out, whichever comes first. So hey, let me know if you want to get drinks.