This is your periodic reminder that Kit Kat is at the forefront of modern confectionary innovation. In other words, the brand is giving the people what we want—nay, what we demand. And we demand innovative flavors. Last year, Kit Kat delighted us with a “fruity cereal” flavor; now, we got chocolate-covered strawberries, people. Specifically, the new Strawberry + Dark Chocolate Kit Kat Duos flavor, now available nationwide.

Advertisement

If you’ll recall, American consumers have been rightfully bummed as Kit Kat’s international flavors—specifically, chocolatey delights available only in Japan—far surpassed U.S. offerings. That’s because international Kit Kats are manufactured by Nestlé, while American Kit Kats are made by Hershey. But since Hershey decided to up its Kit Kat game, stateside consumers have scored all kinds of tasty Kit Kat concoctions. We got Mint and Dark Chocolate. We got Birthday Cake. We got Lemon Crisp and Apple Pie. Break me off a piece of that, and that, and that.

Now, we got Strawberry + Dark Chocolate. Per a press release sent to The Takeout, the new flavor “combines the sweet, fresh taste of strawberry with the rich, decadent flavor of dark chocolate.” Available in both standard and king-sized bars, it’s supposed to taste like a chocolate-covered strawberry. Sexy!

It seems fitting that the brand would launch a sexy, fruity new flavor just in time for Valentine’s Day. However, the new Strawberry + Dark Chocolate flavor is, in fact, a permanent addition to Kit Kat’s lineup. That means that you can engage in sexy, fruity fun year-round, if that’s your thing. Regardless, this is just the latest in a string of fun innovations over at Kit Kat HQ. It’s genuinely delightful to see a chocolate brand keeping things fresh. Now, if we could just get the Tokyo Banana flavor, we’d be in business.