KFC has heard your cries for French fries

KFC has reliably supplied two forms of potato for decades: its classic mashed potatoes and its seasoned potato wedges. But customers hungry for a spud trifecta might soon get what they have, apparently, been asking for: KFC is testing seasoned French fries in certain markets nationwide.

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that KFC consumers have demanded fries for some time, so the restaurant began developing a recipe earlier this year. They’re called Secret Recipe Fries, in keeping with the coy marketing language around the Colonel’s “secret” blend of 11 herbs and spices, and will be “generously coated in a secret recipe seasoning for a signature KFC taste.” Secrecy is the name of the game here; whether it adds to the fries’ mystique and overall appeal remains to be seen.

The fries are currently being served in Oklahoma City and Roanoke, Virginia. If they test well with consumers, it’s unclear whether they’ll replace KFC’s potato wedges entirely or live peacefully alongside them as their battered brethren.