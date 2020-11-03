KFC’s fried-chicken-scented firelog is back to bamboozle you

Photo : Allison Robicelli

During the first Christmas, the Magi allegedly presented the infant Christ with frankincense and myrrh, two aromatic gifts that say, “We’re glad you’re here, little holy baby. This is what our world smells like.” Well, our world no longer smells like frankincense and myrrh. It smells like chicken. Specifically, KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, which is back for a third year.

The firelog functions just like a log by any other name. You throw it on the fire, light ’er up, and wait for the sweet, sweet chicken-y scent to fill your home. Here’s the rub: In our experience, the darn thing doesn’t work. “Last year I had my head over that log huffing it as it burned, desperate to smell chicken,” staff writer Allison Robicelli reports, recapping her unfortunate 2019 log experience:



“Sadly, our log smelled like nothing. Not fried chicken, not wood, not burning paper or even chemicals.

We’re not totally sure why the log doesn’t work as intended, although it’s worth noting that the product is made in partnership with Enviro-Log, an environmentally conscious consumer products and recycling company. That might explain the lack of delicious fumes, but the aroma of herbs and spices also just might not translate very well to log form.

You can snag your very own allegedly fried-chicken-scented log online or at select Walmart locations. The log is also going international, making its way to Canada later this fall. (The release date is still TBA, but you can keep an eye on KFC Canada’s Instagram if you’re so inclined.)

If you desire the chicken log, keep in mind that you may need to hustle, as the limited-edition log has quickly sold out nationwide for the last two years. But unless KFC has changed the log’s original recipe, heed Allison’s words of warning from last year: “If you want your fire to smell like fried chicken, then buy a bucket of fried chicken and throw it in the pit.”