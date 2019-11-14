KFC debuts Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles after finding both foods in its kitchens

Sometimes fast food innovation is the result of careful market research, food-science breakthroughs, or targeted nostalgia. Other times, a new menu item seems to be birthed of something much more basic: Someone saw two foods already on the menu and decided to mush them together. So it is with KFC’s new Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles, a combination of ingredients from the chain’s Nashville Hot Chicken and its returning Chicken & Waffles special.

This isn’t meant as criticism. Often the best fast food combos result from simply putting one food with another food. (Ahem, Frosty and fries.) So we doff our caps to whichever employee got a pre-holiday bonus for tapping an executive on the shoulder and saying, “Hey, what if you put the hot chicken with the waffles?”

Nashville hot chicken has been on the KFC menu since 2016, and the chicken and waffles promotion returns as a limited-time special every so often. This, though, marks the first time customers are encouraged to order them together. The Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles special will debut November 18 and is available in the following combinations:

One breast, two-piece thigh, and drum, or three-piece tenders with or without Nashville Hot Sauce—complete with a waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup for $6.49.

Big Basket meals with two waffles and two syrups, with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat, or four-piece tenders, with or without Nashville Hot sauce. Big Basket meals are available with a drink for $8.49.

A sandwich option of KFC’s Extra Crispy™ fried chicken breast filet with or without Nashville Hot sauce and sandwiched between two waffles and served with a side of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup for $5.99 (also available as a combo for $7.99).

You don’t need to give us the moon, KFC. Look at what Popeyes did just by putting chicken on a bun.