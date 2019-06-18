Photo: Moussa81, tacar (iStock)

Last year, English brewery Seven Bro7hers made headlines when it debuted its so-named Throw Away IPA, which used batches of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes that didn’t make the cut (too big, too small, etc.) as a key ingredient in the beer’s recipe. It was at once a demonstration of sustainability efforts on Kellogg’s part, and a way for the brewery to jump on the growing popularity of cereal beers and their association with pastry stouts.

Now, Seven Bro7hers have announced that they’ll be expanding their line, and incorporating additional Kellogg’s cereals into their brews in hopes of further capturing the literal breakfast beer market. Drinks Business reports that the Cast Off Pale Ale replaces malted barley with Rice Krispies in the mash, while the Sling It Out Stout utilizes Coco Pops (known as Cocoa Krispies on this side of the pond). Cereal grains have long been used as a component of beer to augment a mostly barley base, though the use of straight-up breakfast cereal is a new phenomenon.

A Kellogg’s U.K./Ireland representative, in a statement, mentions that “Our primary objective is to convert every kilo of grain we buy into food that we can sell. However, that’s not always possible... Kellogg’s is always looking for innovative ways to use surplus food, and the collaboration with Seven Bro7hers is a fun way to repurpose non-packaged, less-than-perfect cereal.” C’mon, Kellogg’s. It might be imperfect, but that cereal is trying.

With that said, while The Takeout may have some mixed feelings about the growing “snack beer” trend, of course we’d like to sample all three before making any further assessments. Because they’re using relatively less sweet cereals like Rice Krispies, the resulting beers may not taste sugary or cereal-like at all. And hey, since we’ve already proven that eating cereal out of beer isn’t the worst idea, let’s try it the other way around.