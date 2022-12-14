There are benefits to having restaurant handle your holiday cooking: no chopping accidents, forgotten dishes burning in the oven, or dirty pots and pans that you’ll be scrubbing for days . And i t seems like more people are catching on to this simple strategy. According to a new survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association, 77% of Americans are relying on restaurants for at least part of their holiday meal.



The survey goes on to reveal that 57% plan to go out to eat at a restaurant, 50% will order take out or delivery for a gathering at home, and, no your math isn’t off, one- in- four people say they plan on doing both. The key, of course, is to make sure you can find a restaurant that’s open.

Chain restaurants offering Christmas menus

If you still want to enjoy the holiday from the comfort of your home, there are some chains that have special holiday menus for takeout. All restaurants require you place your order at least 48 hours in advance, though the sooner you put your order in the better—many of these meal options sell out closer to Christmas.

Advertisement

Bob Evans : You can choose from options like the Premium Farmhouse Feast ($144.99) or the Turkey Farmhouse Feast ($74.99-$109.99) along with à la carte sides and desserts ($8.99-$14.99 each). O rder as soon as possible because all menu items are only available as supplies last, and must picked up before Christmas Day.

You can choose from options like the Premium Farmhouse Feast ($144.99) or the Turkey Farmhouse Feast ($74.99-$109.99) along with à la carte sides and desserts ($8.99-$14.99 each). O rder as soon as possible because all menu items are only available as supplies last, and must picked up before Christmas Day. Boston Market : Order a meal for 12, a meal for 6, or a mix of appetizers, mains, and desserts à la carte. You must place your order by 12/24 to pick up between 12/17 and 1/1 (but not on Christmas Day, 12/25).



Order a meal for 12, a meal for 6, or a mix of appetizers, mains, and desserts à la carte. You must place your order by 12/24 to pick up between 12/17 and 1/1 (but not on Christmas Day, 12/25). Cracker Barrel : Cracker Barrel offers meal options serving up to 10 people ($114.99-$164.99), as w ell as à la carte pies, mains , and sides ($7.99-$99.99). P ick up is any time between 12/21 and 12/28.



Cracker Barrel offers meal options serving up to 10 people ($114.99-$164.99), as w ell as à la carte pies, mains , and sides ($7.99-$99.99). P ick up is any time between 12/21 and 12/28. Golden Corral : Choose turkey, ham, or beef as the main for your holiday feast to-go ($119.99-$129.99) to serve up to eight people. But pi ck up isn’t available on Christmas Day, 12/25.

Choose turkey, ham, or beef as the main for your holiday feast to-go ($119.99-$129.99) to serve up to eight people. But pi ck up isn’t available on Christmas Day, 12/25. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse : You can get a celebration feast for four ($195) or a menu of just sides (starting at $28). P ickup is by 12/23.

G/O Media may get a commission 35% Off Ninja Professional Blender Blend it all

This blender can be used for smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks, is dishwasher-safe, and can even pulverize ice and whole fruits in seconds. Buy for $65 from Amazon Advertisement

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

If you’re hoping to get out of the house on Christmas Day, there are plenty of places that will be open, though it’s always worth calling ahead to your neighborhood location—many franchises give the option to be open on Christmas, but it’s not a guarantee, plus holiday hours might be shortened. Here’s a list of chains with locations open on Christmas Day:

Whether you’re dining out, picking up, or ordering for delivery, don’t forget to tip generously to make it a happy holiday for everyone.