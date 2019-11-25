Last Call: Here's a bunch of reasons why Jon Bon Jovi is the freaking best

Jon Bon Jovi is, quite simply, perfect. This is a truth you may have always known, or you may have discovered it this past weekend when CBS Sunday Morning did a segment on JBJ Soul Kitchen, the eight-year-old volunteer-run restaurant Bon Jovi founded with his wife, Dorothea Hurley, to offer free meals to the hungry. It’s an extension of The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a nonprofit that has, since 2006, been helping families who have fallen into economic woes get back on their feet. Bon Jovi has built homeless shelters and developed housing for the formerly homeless and for teens who have aged out of foster care. He built a dormitory on the campus of Northern Children’s Services in Philadelphia to give homeless teenage mothers and their children a place to live.
Seriously, the more you read about Jon Bon Jovi, the more you want to squeeze him tight while running your fingers through his thick, luxurious head of hair. Again, he is perfect. So here are a few fun Bon Jovi facts for your Monday evening so that you will remember to celebrate Bon Jovi not only today, but every day:
- Jon Bon Jovi’s mom was a Playboy bunny, which helps explain why he is really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking.
- Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates are from Sayerville, New Jersey, which is a total shithole that will depress you the moment you enter the town limits. This may be why he’s so committed to making the world a better place, because, woof, Sayerville. You wouldn’t think any town could possibly support that many motels, strip clubs or auto body shops, but somehow it does. It’s so depressing that even Springsteen won’t write songs about it. It’s the kind of town that will force you to stop making fun about New Jersey, because it’s so damn sad that you just feel bad for the poor place. Any kid from Sayerville who makes it big is an American hero.
- Bon Jovi’s fourth album, New Jersey, was the very first rock album to be released in the U.S.S.R. pre-Glasnost. Picture being trapped behind the Iron Curtain for most of the 20th century—missing the birth of rock and roll, Beatlemania, heavy metal, and punk rock. You finally get a rock album, you press play, and the first three songs you hear are “Lay Your Hands On Me,” “Bad Medicine,” and “Born to Be My Baby.” How has Jon Bon Jovi not been given a Nobel Peace Prize or a commemorative stamp?
- Bon Jovi the band released its eponymous first album in 1984, but that was not the first album Jon Bon Jovi was part of. In 1980, the then-fledgling professional musician was sweeping floors at a recording studio run by his cousin Tony Bongiovi. The studio was selected for the production of Christmas In the Stars: The Star Wars Christmas Album, with Tony named co-producer. The songs were written by Tony award-winning composer Maury Yeston, and Tony decided to do his cousin a solid by having him sing lead vocals on “R2-D2 We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” It’s no Bea Arthur singing Life Day carols at the Mos Eisley Cantina, but it’s a pretty sweet little ditty just the same