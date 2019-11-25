Last Call: Here's a bunch of reasons why Jon Bon Jovi is the freaking best

Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Jon Bon Jovi is, quite simply, perfect. This is a truth you may have always known, or you may have discovered it this past weekend when CBS Sunday Morning did a segment on JBJ Soul Kitchen, the eight-year-old volunteer-run restaurant Bon Jovi founded with his wife, Dorothea Hurley, to offer free meals to the hungry. It’s an extension of The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a nonprofit that has, since 2006, been helping families who have fallen into economic woes get back on their feet. Bon Jovi has built homeless shelters and developed housing for the formerly homeless and for teens who have aged out of foster care. He built a dormitory on the campus of Northern Children’s Services in Philadelphia to give homeless teenage mothers and their children a place to live.

Seriously, the more you read about Jon Bon Jovi, the more you want to squeeze him tight while running your fingers through his thick, luxurious head of hair. Again, he is perfect. So here are a few fun Bon Jovi facts for your Monday evening so that you will remember to celebrate Bon Jovi not only today, but every day: