Photo: Wolterk (iStock)

Jimmy John’s might be trying to take on its Euro-sounding competitors Au Bon Pain and Pret A Manger with this new sandwich that has definitely studied abroad in Paris for like, two weeks: Et voila, the Frenchie. Tested in some markets earlier this year, the Frenchie is now available nationwide, per Brand Eating, which also notes that the sandwich will be premade in limited quantities. Jimmy John’s describes it as a sandwich of salami and capicola, provolone and salted butter on a baguette, “inspired by France.” I’m just trop triste JJ’s didn’t go with Freaky French as the name.

Presumably, this sandwich’s French component is the butter—a crucial component of the jambon buerre, a French sandwich of Parisian ham and salted butter on a beautiful, crusty baguette. It’s truly one of the world’s great sandwiches—simple, savory, greater than the sum of its parts. But there’s no French ham to be had on the Frenchie, just salami and capicola and provolone. Maybe the French sandwich took a holiday in Naples?

We could argue about whether a sandwich made of two traditionally Italian meats and a cheese of Italian provenance is truly French, but that’s like arguing whether Panda Express is legit Chinese. The French component of this sandwich is largely the aforementioned butter, and the lack of tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, or other toppings. We’ll also give it style points for the checkerboard bistro-esque paper. Très chic.