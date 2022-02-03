The drive-thru revolution is upon us. It’s been several years in the making, with chains leaning into exclusively drive-thru concepts long before the pandemic sent consumers scurrying out of dine-in restaurants and hiding in their cars. In 2018, Chipotle started testing Chipotlanes, a drive-thru that serves solely as a mobile order pickup spot. In late 2019, Starbucks announced a new walk-up location dedicated to mobile order pickup. Last year, Taco Bell introduced Taco Bell Defy, a concept featuring a whopping four drive-thru lanes for maximum grab-and-go-ability. Now, sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is introducing its first ever drive-thru-only site.

Located in Bartow, Florida, the restaurant design is an entirely new format for Jimmy John’s. Per a press release sent to The Takeout, the location will offer “a digital-forward approach that promotes mobile order pick-up and preserves Jimmy John’s ‘freaky fast’ reputation.” Except now, the “freaky fast” onus is on the consumer. Although I suppose “freaky fast” has always been in the eye of the beholder.

Features of Jimmy John’s first drive-thru-only restaurant include:



A dual sided drive-thru with dedicated pick-up lane for online and mobile orders (similar to the Taco Bell Defy



“Carryout lockers” for an entirely contactless experience (read: no human interaction required)

An “integrated brand experience,” whatever that means. Maybe there’ll be stickers!

The question here is whether or not Jimmy John’s will be able to maintain its signature speed and efficiency with a drive-thru-only concept. Selfishly, I worry that a drive-thru-only experience robs consumers of the opportunity to watch those sandwich artists’ fingers fly. They really are freaky fast!

Regardless, we saw this coming from a mile away. In an age when customers are still hiding out in the comfort of their tasteful sedans, more and more fast food and quick-service concepts will undoubtedly lean into modern drive-thru models—whether they’re freaky fast or not.