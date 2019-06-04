Screenshot: Remy G (YouTube)

Fair-weather Jeopardy fans—let’s call them Jennings—are suddenly jazzed about Jeopardy again thanks to contestant James Holzhauer. Though Holzhauer finally lost last night, the episode was the show’s highest-rated in 14 years.

This seems as fine a time as any to revisit my personal favorite Jeopardy episode, which aired in February of last year. In this episode, all three contestants struggle to solve even one clue in the “Talkin’ Football” category. In fact, no one even buzzes in. Not once.

By the $1,000 clue, host Alex Trebek sounds like the SNL Celebrity Jeopardy version of himself: “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”