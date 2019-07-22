Photo: Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Earlier this month, I was lucky enough to see the woman, the myth, the legend Jenny Lewis in Whitefish, Montana, at the inaugural Under The Big Sky festival. She followed Lucius’ set and was, do I even need to say, a vision. That peach-colored, floor-length sequin dress alone was worth the price of admission.

So if you’re looking for a work week soundtrack, here’s a friendly reminder that her new album On The Line rules (the funky baseline to “Little White Dove” has been running through my head all week). But to take us out tonight, here she is covering the Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care,” putting such a personal stamp on it I forgot it was a cover.