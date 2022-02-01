One of the best things about being an adult, probably, is the moment you realize that you can eat whatever you want, whenever you want. As kids we’re at the mercy of our parents and teachers and other caretakers, who dictate what food is in the house and keep us to their own schedule of what can be consumed when. As a grown-up, it’s finally time to do the thing you’ve always wanted to do: eat ice cream for breakfast. Heck, there’s even a whole day right around the corner dedicated to the act—February 5 is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day—and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is making sure everyone celebrates.

On its website Jeni’s announces not only the release of a new morning-appropriate flavor, Maple Soaked Pancakes, but a goal to set the world record for the most people eating ice cream for breakfast. The flavor, which is described as “fluffy pancake bites floating in swirls of salted butter and Vermont maple syrup ice cream,” was announced with a flashy video and song by Berlin-based artists Ben&Julia, complete with raving stacks of pancakes.

Participation will be tracked through social media posts. Anyone who wants to partake in the record-setting simply needs to take a photo or video of themselves eating ice cream between 9 a.m. and noon local time on February 5, then post it with the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast. Seems simple enough!

It likely won’t be a hard record to set as a quick search of the Guinness World Records website comes up short for this specific challenge. But there are maybe a few other records that can be knocked out along the way with this one. The number to beat for most people eating ice cream online simultaneously is 288; the most people scooping ice cream simultaneously is 327; and the most people eating breakfast in bed simultaneously is 184; There’s no reason we can’t all scoop our ice cream breakfast from bed at exactly the same time, right?

This isn’t the first time Jeni’s has dabbled in breakfast flavors. The Everything Bagel Ice Cream released last year was met with rave reviews from our very own Lillian Stone, and Coffee with Cream & Sugar and Skillet Cinnamon Roll are regulars in the Jeni’s lineup. For this particular occasion, the chain is also selling T-shirts, also made by Ben&Julia. Even if your shirt doesn’t arrive in time for this week’s Breakfast for Ice Cream Day, that’s okay! Breakfast for Ice Cream Day can be any and every day if you try hard enough.