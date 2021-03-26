Stumble to the kitchen and scoop yourself a cup of Jeni’s new Dolly Parton ice cream collab

The People’s Ice Cream Angel herself Photo : Richard E. Aaron ( Getty Images )

Exhausted from working nine to five? Need to drown your sorrows after some auburn-haired wench named Jolene took your man? Look no further than the new collab between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Dolly Parton: Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

Although the collaboration was vaguely announced early this month, Parton officially spilled the beans via social media earlier this week. “I’ve teamed up with @JenisIceCreams to create my very own flavor in support of @imaginationlibrary! Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available at Jeni’s April 8,” Parton tweeted. Per the Jeni’s website, the flavor is an “ode to the Queen of Country” and “a throwback to the triple-decker pie from the potlucks of our youths.”

The new flavor will feature “layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.” Basically, it’s everyone’s sweetest Midwestern/Southern/Ozarkian aunt in a cardboard pint. The brand writes in a release:

“Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths.”

Making things even sweeter, proceeds from the flavor will benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five. Dolly, we will always love you.