Photo: Hakase_ (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

I’ve never paid much consideration to sharpening my knives. Once a year I’ll take them to a kitchen supply shop to get them sharpened—I know I should be going more often. At home I use a $15 sharpening steel, but really, it doesn’t do much actual sharpening. If you look really closely at a blade, you’ll see the edges are bent in one direction or another with repeated use. What a sharpening steel does is nudge the finely bent edges back towards center. But again, it doesn’t accomplish much in actual sharpening.



In recent weeks I’ve been thinking about investing in a whetstone. The Japanese have used this method to sharpen knives for centuries, and frankly, it just looks cool as hell. There’s also a certain gracefulness in watching the Japanese sharpen knives; it’s like dancing the bolero with your santoku. So let’s watch a few sexy knife-sharpening videos, shall we?

From our friends at Munchies comes this video from knife sharpener Vincent Kazuhito Lau. I believe, by law, every knife sharpening video must end with a piece of paper being sliced. This video doesn’t disappoint.

This video, inexplicably, has nearly 25 million views. It’s about how a $1 knife purchased at Daiso (the Japanese equivalent of the Dollar Store) can be transformed into a deadly weapon using a whetstone. Watching that tomato at the end get thinly sliced is very satisfying.

Finally, I geek out watching videos of rusty things that get restored. This particular clip features an especially apt title: Spark Joy Sharpening. It really does.