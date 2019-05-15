Because I follow Takeout contributor Jenny Pfafflin on Twitter, I was this week blessed to discover the existence of @mondomascots, an account dedicated to chronicling “the weird and wonderful world of Japanese mascots.” I proceeded to lose hours of my life down this rabbit hole.
Here’s Namejiro, a mushroom with ennui who is the star of Japan’s “Eat More Mushrooms” campaign:
Here’s a vaguely inappropriate apple:
Here’s a hybrid mouse-radish:
If my productivity has declined at all this week, now you know why.
PS: It’s a milestone birthday for my mom today, so happy birthday, Mom! She’s a faithful reader of The Takeout, so I know she’ll see this.
