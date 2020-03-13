Food is delicious.
James Beard Awards postponed

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:James Beard Awards
James Beard Awardscoronavirus
Illustration for article titled James Beard Awards postponed
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

The James Beard Awards ceremonies have both been postponed, the organization announced yesterday morning. The James Beard Media Awards (which celebrate achievement in food-related books, broadcasting, and journalism) were scheduled for April 24 in New York City, while the Leadership Awards and Restaurant and Chef Awards were scheduled for May 3 and 4, respectively, both in Chicago. All awards will now be presented sometime this summer. The finalists will be announced March 25 as planned, though, so there will be plenty of time for online arguing about who truly deserves to win. Food52 has discontinued its Piglet Tournament of Cookbooks, so it’s good to have something to debate that isn’t politics or coronavirus.

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

