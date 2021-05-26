Odds are good that McDonald’s will collab with the worst person on Earth

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul poses at the Triller Fight Club Photo : Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller ( Getty Images )

Jake Paul is the kind of person who could only exist in 2021. He’d have perished immediately during the Gold Rush, and if he was somehow whisked back in time to the Paleolithic period, he’d immediately get his face smashed in after glaring at a patriarch named Oog. But Jake Paul thrives in 2021, making his living as a “YouTuber, internet personality, actor, rapper, and professional boxer,” per his Wikipedia page. Paul originally rose to fame on Vine, the video-making app that some consider a precursor to TikTok; he then acted on a Disney Channel series for two seasons before he was allegedly fired. Since then, he’s developed quite the penchant for bad behavior including, but not limited to:

Producing hypersexual YouTube content

Spewing racial epithets

Allegedly scamming young followers in the name of “mentorship”

Calling COVID a hoax

Riding a motorized vehicle across a protected Puerto Rico beach

Generally being a public nuisance

The guy sucks. But he apparently has the strongest odds to collaborate with McDonald’s for the next special-edition celebrity meal, according to a press release from betting aggregators US-Bookies.com. The site is described as “the first comprehensive betting web portal in the United States,” developed “with the goal of providing betting intelligence to gamblers.” With the BTS McDonald’s meal dropping today, the site analyzed other potential McDonald’s collaborators, finding that Paul’s 511 odds make him the current favorite. In the site’s ranking, he’s followed closely by his equally terrible brother, Logan Paul, who somehow tied with Mindy Kaling, both of them with 6-1 odds.

Advertisement

“Following the buzz surrounding the upcoming BTS meal and the Travis Scott one prior, the speculation isn’t just about if McDonald’s will do this promotion again, but who the celebrity will be, and it’s no surprise that the Paul brothers are the top picks given their massive following,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson.

The rest of the celebrities in the ranking are pretty random, including Ariana Grande, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Kim Kardashian, and Donald Trump—at the very bottom of the list with odds at 100-1. I don’t know why, or how, the bookies picked these people; regardless, you can see the full list on the US-Bookies.com website, if you’re into that sort of thing.