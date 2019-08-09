Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
Earlier this year I spent an afternoon at the Chicago restaurant Cafe Marie-Jeanne where I learned the techniques of making the best omelet I’ve ever experienced. A number of you in the comments section name-dropped Jacques Pepin, the French chef/TV personality who is perhaps our greatest omelet evangelist.
I vaguely remember watching his omelet-cooking demonstration on his PBS cooking show years ago, and decided to revisit that clip today. Wowee zowee. That plated French omelet at 5:18, beautifully tapered at the ends, is a thing of frightening beauty. Don’t @ me, Pepin remains the GOAT.