Photo: Jack in the Box (Jack in the Box)

The summer of 2019 will forever be remember as the era when every fast food chain worth its sodium content got in the chicken sandwich game. But summer isn’t officially over yet, and so this week, Nation’s Restaurant News reports, Jack in the Box has debuted its own entry in the chicken sandwich wars which it has decided to call, simply, the Really Big Chicken Sandwich. In its Really Biggest incarnation, this thing has four chicken patties, each of which appear to be, from a glance at the nutritional information, 2.5 ounces. Take that, Popeyes!

To be fair, you could get the Really Big Chicken Sandwich with a mere two or three chicken patties, but what would be the point of that? The quad is a shining example of excessive sandwich architecture: between the two buns, it contains four chicken patties (the flat and breaded kind, presumably for maximum stability), each draped with a slice of “swiss-style” cheese and topped with two slices of bacon, one slice of tomato, a leaf of lettuce, and a smear of onion mayo.

How do you fit that into your mouth if you don’t have a detachable jaw? Would the slippery ingredients like mayo, tomato, and cheese cause everything to slither out of the sandwich and land on your shirt just as soon as you picked it up to take a bite, sort of like a Really Big Chicken Slip ’n Slide? If you have answers to these burning questions, please let us know.