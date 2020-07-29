It’s time to tell you about French’s Mustard Beer

Photo : French’s

We know you might have heard rumors swirling around the internet ether, and maybe even seen images on social media and wondered whether they were photoshopped. Well, readers, we want you to hear it from us: French’s and Oskar Blues have indeed collaborated on French’s Mustard Beer, a new limited release available to order online at CraftShack starting August 1. The image you see above is a legitimate press photo provided to The Takeout (along with just about every other news outlet across the country). We hope you understand that while we’re sharing this information with you, it doesn’t mean we endorse it. We’re here for you if you have questions or want to talk more about this, sport.

Advertisement

According to a press release, in addition to being brewed with actual mustard, “French’s Mustard Beer is infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit to create a tart, refreshing match for the bright and bold zip of Classic Yellow Mustard – perfect for summertime backyard barbecues.” The French’s marketing team was, evidently, emboldened by last year’s successful run of hot dog and mustard ice cream sandwiches, and it’s ditched Oscar Mayer for an Oskar that can court the 21+ crowd. Oskar Blues, for its part, knows how to get a little gimmicky, previously releasing beers like “Death By King Cake” to the greater internet’s delight.

So, there you have it. Within a few days you could be sipping on a beer brewed with 150 pounds of Classic Yellow. What you choose to do with this information is up to you.