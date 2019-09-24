It's Pumpkin Spice Spam season, motherfuckers [Updated]

Photo : Zakharova_Natalia, Jewl Samad ( Getty Images )

Update, September 24, 2019: If you were waiting for yesterday’s release of Pumpkin Spice Spam and missed it, I have some sad news for you: it’s already sold out.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that the limited-edition canned meat sold out in a mere seven hours. It was available in two-packs, selling for $8.98 at Walmart and at Spam.com.

Advertisement

Even worse, its manufacturer, Hormel, says it will not be making more. “Our fans continue to amaze us with their passion for the Spam brand,” Brian Lillis, senior brand manager at Hormel Foods, told the Star-Tribune. “At this time, we do not have any plans for more Spam Pumpkin Spice products, but we’re always keeping our eye on new flavors or varieties that will resonate with our fans.”

The lucky folks at the Daily Meal did an advance taste test. “It wasn’t as bad as I expected!” said one tester. Great!

Original story, August 16, 2019: Pumpkin spice season continues to draw near, although depending on who you ask, it may already be here. In some corners of the world, autumn now means a deluge of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors in anything and everything capable of containing them. And when we say “anything and everything,” we mean it, because Hormel Foods has elected to bless the nation’s palates with Pumpkin Spice Spam. Today is not April 1:



Advertisement

This fall, Spam and Walmart will come together to release a product that immediately compelled the Takeout staff to wonder if it had been duped by a well-deployed meme. No, no: beginning September 23rd, you’ll be able to fry up as much festively-seasoned meat product as your heart could possibly desire. In a statement to CNN, a Hormel spokesperson helpfully suggests “topping waffles with it, adding it to a fall vegetable hash or baking it into a cornbread muffin.”

There are those who have embraced Spam, and those who abhor it, and in either case their feelings on Pumpkin Spice Spam are likely clear upon hearing that evocative trio of words alone. It is, however, yet more proof that irony has probably had as much to do with the past-few-years explosion of all things pumpkin spice as fans’ worship of it.