Is white meat chicken healthier than dark meat chicken?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Despite our insistence that dark meat chicken is the more flavorful, delicious part of the bird, white meat chicken breast continues to vastly outsell any other cut of chicken at the grocery store. It makes sense: throughout the 1990s, most popular diets relied on skinless chicken breast as their primary source of lean protein, and we’ve bought into its healthiness ever since. But chicken thighs are tastier and often cheaper—and how much worse for you could they possibly be, really? We spoke to the experts to find out. For the full investigation, head here.