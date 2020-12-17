Last Call: Is Wagyu beef worth the price?

It’s been a gosh darn dang-ol’ long time since I’ve been to sit down inside a restaurant (in fact, I don’t remember which was the last one I visited), but a good memory I have is of a fancy tasting menu we experienced to celebrate my fiancée’s birthday a few years back.
One of the courses involved a happily indulgent chunk of Wagyu. Maybe it was the fact that it was a slice of flank steak, but while the cut of meat was delicious, I also remember it being fairly...chewy. Then I wondered if I would be happy buying a big hunk of Wagyu to cook at home. I’m not entirely sure I would feel like it was worth buying for home preparation, especially at prices that would easily run into the hundreds of dollars. If it were served in my school cafeteria, like some kids in Japan are enjoying, I wouldn’t complain. But there’s just a lot more that can go wrong in a home kitchen than a high-end restaurant environment. Especially if you make up your mind to wreck a $250 steak.
Thinking back to that birthday dinner, I feel guilty (and did at the time) about not supremely enjoying something so expensive—but I’m glad I tried it. When it comes down to it, though, I’m genuinely curious: Do you think that Wagyu beef is worth the steep price?
DISCUSSION
I have never shelled out for the obscenely expensive Japanese Kobe beef. I do, however, regularly purchase domestic Wagyu produced here in the US. The best purveyors of it (that I have tried) are Mishima Reserve, Double 8 Cattle Co. and Snake River Farms. I will say that at this price level, it is definitely worth it. The richer, beefier flavor that you get from the higher fat content is divine. And it is way more tender than any other steak around. I find that it is definitely better than Prime, but around the same cost. Also, with Wagyu the lesser known cuts are often even better than the standards cuts. My favorite for awhile now has been a Wagyu bavette. Double 8 sells a 4-5 lb whole bavette for as little as $98. You have to trim some fat and divide it down into smaller steaks yourself, but it’s worth the effort. Or you can get 8 oz bavettes from Mishima for $24 a piece. A bit on the extravagant side for sure, but not nearly as crazy as the $200 per steak costs of real Japanese Kobe.