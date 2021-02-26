Is “processed cheese product” real cheese?

Look, no one is ever going to mistake a slice of American cheese for a product that came straight from the pastures of Provence. It’s widely understood that not all cheeses are created equal, and some spend a lot more time in a factory setting than others—a fact that earns them a separate designation by the FDA. But... it’s still cheese at heart, right? Or is it something more sinister simply pretending to be cheese? What does the label “pasteurized prepared cheese product” on a package of Kraft Singles really mean? We consulted the FDA guidelines and spoke to experts to get the full story. For the longer version, head here.

