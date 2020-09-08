Last Call: Is a pie... a sandwich? Let the debate begin!

How would you classify this object? Photo : Diana Miller ( Getty Images )

Perhaps the most important question The Takeout has ever asked is the one we ask everybody, even job applicants: Is a hot dog a sandwich?



But for some reason, we never thought to go beyond that and consider what other things might secretly be sandwiches (or not). It took another writer to inspire us, Jason Diamond, an editor at Inside Hook and author of Searching For John Hughes and The Sprawl. Over the weekend, he tweeted:

Is pie a sandwich? Well, it does consist of a filling, um, sandwiched between two crusts. Usually. Unless it’s a single-crust pie. Or a handpie in which one crust is folded over, which makes it more of a taco. Or maybe a dumpling, since it’s not open? Ooof, this boggles the mind. It’s almost too much for a first day back after a long weekend. But now, my fellow is-a-hot-dog-a-sandwich ponderers, I leave this question open to you. Is pie a sandwich? Or is it something else? Be prepared to explain and defend your answer.