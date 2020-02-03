Last Call: Bernie eats a corn dog and other food highlights from Iowa

Photo : Joshua Lott ( Getty Images )

The night of the Iowa Caucuses has finally arrived, which means that tomorrow the Democratic candidates (plus their spouses, their children, and Elizabeth Warren’s dog Bailey) will flee the state for further campaigning in New Hampshire and South Carolina, and the nation will pay no more attention to Iowa until 2024. Before we move on, though, let’s enjoy some photos of the candidates pretending (some with more success than others) to be regular folks enjoying down-home Midwestern food.



Here is Bernie Sanders eating a corn dog:

Here are some Bernie cookies made by devoted fans in Cedar Rapids. (If you were Bernie, could you bring yourself to eat one?):

Image : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Here is Elizabeth Warren in a brewery:



Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Here is Julián Castro grilling chicken fajitas on Warren’s behalf:

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Here is Joe Biden delivering pizza (but not taco pizza):



Photo : KEREM YUCEL ( Getty Images )

Here is Amy Klobuchar foregoing her beloved hot dish for spaghetti on bread, because politics sometimes requires compromise:



Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Here is Pete Buttigieg bravely eating a BLT meatball wrapped in bacon:



Photo : Washington Post ( Getty Images )

Here are Andrew Yang and his birthday cake:



Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Here is Tulsi Gabbard grilling beef:

Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Here is Michael Bennet (the guy on the right) grilling pork:



Photo : Thomas McKinless ( Getty Images )

Here is Tom Steyer drinking water because billionaires are too busy to eat actual food:



Photo : ALEX EDELMAN ( Getty Images )

But he is outdone by Michael Bloomberg, who is too busy even to drink his water. For God’s sake, Mike, hydrate!

Photo : Steve Pope ( Getty Images )