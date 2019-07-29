Photo: Yoyochow23 (iStock)

While the internet news cycle doesn’t always leave space for waiting on all sides of a story, an incident in Indianapolis offers a reminder about the value of keeping an eye on the news until all the facts come in. Otherwise, you could wind up in the position of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, having to issue a statement correcting allegations of food tampering against a local McDonald’s.

In its initial report from earlier this month, WTHR chronicled a dispute between “DJ,” a police officer, and an Indianapolis McDonald’s location. DJ alleged that somebody at the restaurant had taken a bite out of his McChicken before it was served: “I started to warm up my McChicken and I noticed several small bites. I know I didn’t eat it. No one else was around. I said, ‘You know what? I am going to the McDonald’s to see if they can get that taken care of... I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way.”

Representatives from McDonald’s labeled the situation “an isolated incident” and promised an investigation. However, upon further review, the Sheriff’s Department issued a statement over the weekend, recanting DJ’s accusations while affirming that he had bitten into the McChicken himself. The statement:

﻿Last week, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee purchased a McChicken sandwich from the McDonald’s location at 3828 W Morris Street, Indianapolis. The employee took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room. He returned nearly seven hours later having forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich. He wrongly concluded that a McDonald’s restaurant employee had tampered with his food because he is a law enforcement officer.

The department went on to call McDonald’s “helpful” and restated that no staff tampered with the officer’s food. According to the statement, the officer subsequently apologized to McDonald’s.

While we won’t wade too far into the bog of invective that’s followed the revelations from the Sheriff’s Department, it’s hard to deny that the statement invites as many questions about this whole situation as it offers answers. While many will undoubtedly reach their own conclusions, to one end or another, the case of DJ and the bitten sandwich suggests that oftentimes it really is prudent to just wait for the full story.