In very Boston news, $10,000 lobster theft foiled by second lobster truck

On December 16, 1773, over one hundred people committed the greatest crime in the history of Boston, destroying 342 chests of tea in a heinous act of hooliganism. On December 17, 2019, it became the second greatest crime in the history of Boston when, at 12:38 a.m., a brazen thief turned the sleepy streets of Beantown into The French Connection, but with lobsters.

The overnight crew of Buy New England Lobsters were loading up a large box truck with a massive shipment bound for Europe, when out of nowhere a thief emerged, jumping into the driver’ s seat and speeding off with over $10,000 worth of succulent crustaceans. And, as this occurred in South Boston, employees decided that the right course of action was to jump into a second lobster truck and take the law into their own hands . After a thrilling half-mile pursuit, the lobster thief decided that if he couldn’t get away he would be taking everyone to hell with him, and crashed the stolen truck into the second truck. The employees rushed the bandit and managed to detain him until police arrived.

In speaking with Boston Magazine, the company’s sales and marketing manager Peter Lagorio said that this was the first time that their trucks had ever been attacked by a lobster pirate. He then added that, while $10,000 worth of lobster seems like a lot, normally their trucks are filled with well over $30,000 worth of lobster, so if you live in New England and are considering a life of crime, make a note of that.

There is still no official word from Ben Affleck’s camp about the screen adaptation; The Takeout has reached out to his representatives for comment and is awaiting a response.