Mysterious In-N-Out food truck spotted on the streets of D.C.

Photo : FREDERIC J. BROWN ( Getty Images )

As a born-and-raised East Coaster, few things annoy me more than listening to West Coasters prattle on and on about how great In-N-Out Burger is. It is not nice to taunt people with long-winded poetry about supposedly sublime burgers they may never get the opportunity to taste. Why, I’ve been on this planet since the 1980s and I’ve yet to visit an In-N-Out; truthfully I’m not sure if I ever will. I cannot fathom how it would be possible for In-N-Out’s burger—or any burger, for that matter—to live up to the preposterous levels of hype surrounding it, nor can I fathom the depths of disappointment I will feel if I finally taste one and fail to see god. (At least I know I’m not missing anything in the fries department.)

Advertisement

Maybe that’s why In-N-Out refuses to expand east of Colorado? Most of the East Coasters I know who have had In-N-Out have told me it’s not as good as Shake Shack, and my Midwestern colleagues—though they appreciate In-N-Out’s efforts—think Culver’s has it beat. Still, there’s plenty of people living in our country’s vast In-N-Out deserts that get excited any time they hear rumors of the burger chain heading out east; like last week news that an In-N-Out food truck was “secretly” making its way around the streets of Washington D.C.

Unfortunately for all the hungry Washingtonians that let their imaginations get away from them, the truck is not on a covert mission to gather intel for In-N-Out bosses out west, nor is it a teaser for bigger, burger-ier things to come. No, as these photos posted to Reddit prove, it’s simply a shady-looking food truck that slapped the In-N-Out logo on its side, stole its menu, and hoped that no one would ask any questions.

Of course, people did ask questions, including a reporter from the Washingtonian who received confirmation of the truck’s duplicitous nature from an In-N-Out spokesperson. The company declined to provide a comment about what sort of actions it may take against the fraudulent truck, so if you’re in D.C. and see it on the road, pull over and order a burger immediately, because its days are likely numbered. For all we know, that independent food truck’s imitation burgers may actually be better than In-N-Out. (Honestly, how good could those burgers really be?)