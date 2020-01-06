Only 24 hours left to guess what Impossible’s new fake meat product will be

Photo : Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto ( Getty Images )

Last week, Impossible Foods, the company behind wildly successful meatless products like Burger King’s Impossible Whopper, tweeted a tweet.

Advertisement

Impossible Foods? At the 53rd Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas? Announcing some “very tasty news”? The plant-based-meat-reporting world was set afire.

We have until tomorrow to throw our guesses into the ring. Business Insider is confident that the newly unveiled product will be a pork sausage, though Impossible CEO Pat Brown has also spoken recently of the company’s experimentation with whole cuts: “Steak and pork chops and stuff like that.” Will tomorrow’s big reveal be Stuff Like That? A sausage certainly seems more replicable as a plant-based item, since encased meat doesn’t have as much surface area to perfect as a big honking T-bone does. But by this time tomorrow, all shall be revealed, and we’ll have to cast our gaze on the next big culinary question mark: Which fast food chain will try their hand at a spicy chicken sandwich next?