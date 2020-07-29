Impossible Burger comes to Trader Joe’s

Photo : Impossible Foods ( Other

Impossible Foods’ plan to take over the world continues apace with the introduction of Impossible Burger into Trader Joe’s supermarkets on Monday, Plant-Based News reports. The Impossible Burger first appeared in 27 supermarkets in California last September and quickly expanded to 100 more stores on the East Coast. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has increased its store presence fiftyfold: from 150 stores in March, it has expanded to more than 5,000, including all Kroger and Albertsons stores nationwide.



“Impossible Foods’ goal is to transform the global food system. To do that, Impossible Burger has to be available everywhere people buy beef from cows,” Impossible Foods’ president Dennis Woodside explained in a press release.

The expansion into Trader Joe’s is significant, though, because of the chain’s insistence on selling proprietary brands. In a statement to Business Insider, Woodside said that Impossible was very excited about joining forces with Trader Joe’s because it’s “a beloved institution with die-hard fans and a company known particularly for its great meat, cheese, and wine selection.”

There’s been no word on whether the TJ’s Impossible Burger will be known as Impossible Joe.

Last month, you may recall, Impossible joined forces with Starbucks to sell an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich made from the new Impossible Sausage. Soon we will be living in an Impossible world, if we don’t go Beyond first.