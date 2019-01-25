Photo: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP (Getty Images)

Incredibly satisfying video of machines making food

Here we are, folks, the end of a short week that felt long, and The Takeout staff is retreating to our cozy bunkers for some R&R. So let us finish the week with the most satisfying video I’ve seen in a while—machines that make perfectly shaped foods. In these 10 minutes you’ll witness buttercream applied perfectly onto cake sponges, bacon sliced at perfect thickness, smoked salmon cut to perfect slices. You’ll see perfectly straight lines, perfectly round coils of cake, perfectly smooth chocolate ganaches. It’s the video equivalent of a deep foot rub. Have a lovely weekend, friends. [Kevin Pang]