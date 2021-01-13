You might wanna double-check your ice cream for metal shards

Image : Portland Press Herald ( Getty Images )

I rarely use the terms “ice cream” and “death wish” in the same sentence, but it almost seems ap propriate given the current national climate. And now Weis Markets, a Pennsylvania-based food retailer, has issued a recall this month for two different kinds of ice cream. The problem? The containers may contain metal shards. Bitchin’!

“The products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts,” the company said in a news release. According to the release, the recall covers 10,869 units of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48-ounce containers) and 502 three-gallon bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream. So far, there’s only one report of a customer who found an “intact piece of metal equipment” in a 48-ounce carton of cookies and cream, but the containers were sold in 197 Weis Markets stores up and down the East Coast, so. Better safe than sorry.

If you somehow got your hands on the cursed cream, make sure to check your sell-by date. The potentially hazardous product has a sell-by date of October 28, 2021 (the date is located on the bottom on the container). If you bought the product, you can return it for a full refund; you can also contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. EST. If you choose to push your luck and eat the ice cream anyway, don’t come crying to me when you swallow a shard and have to wait for it to move through your system. Talk about screaming for ice cream.