Last week, I asked my strange aunt what she wants for Christmas. (I’m nervous about shipping delays, and she lives four states away, so I’m trying to work ahead.) “Well, I collect vintage art museum posters, you know,” she replied.

Hmm. Okay.

Thanks for playing, girlfriend, but vintage art museum posters are a bit out of my financial grasp. After we spoke, I shuffled to my freezer and pulled out a pint of my beloved Jeni’s. It was then I realized: everybody likes ice cream. And, thanks to the miracle of dry ice, ice cream is now highly shippable.

My aunt is getting ice cream this year, damn it.

When you think about it, novelty and/or premium ice cream is the best kind of holiday gift. It’s likely not something you’d buy for yourself, it often comes in cute packaging, and there’s a flavor for every palate. These days, we also have our pick of dairy-free, gluten-free flavors for loved ones with dietary restrictions. Finally, it’s a lot less of a commitment than other mail-order treats like, say, a Beer of the Month Club.

If you’d like to hop aboard the ice cream train, now’s the time to order. A few of my current favorites:

Keep in mind that shipping ice cream is a fairly costly endeavor, so you should plan to shell out around $50 or $60 for a full five-pack from the fancy- pants brands listed above. But the way I see it, that’s money that would otherwise be spent on, what, another pair of pajama pants?

Give the gift of pure, unadulterated joy. Give the gift of brain freeze. Give the gift... of ice cream.