We all love mayo, mustard, and salsa, but I humbly submit to you that one of the best and most underutilized condiments out there is some good, saucy ground beef chili. There aren’t many more exciting sights for me than opening up a menu or stepping up to a burger stand and seeing a little marker that says “chili +2” next to what I’m about to order. It’s spicy, smoky, meaty, and more complex than your average upgrade, all of which are words I always want in the description of what I’m eating. It’s also filling enough to turn a simple base into a full meal all by itself. So consider this list your call to action. Whether the chili is canned, homemade, or at a restaurant, start adding it to more of your meals.