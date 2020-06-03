Food is delicious.
VideoTot Chef

Even a celebrated chef needs to step away from the kitchen sometimes

It’s a new week, and The Takeout’s esteemed Tot Chef is in need of some time off. The kitchen is a demanding environment at the best of times: it’s loud, fast-paced, and inhospitable to those acquiring motor skills for the very first time. Usually, these are conditions in which our Tot Chef thrives. But this week, it’s up to her reliable sous chef to look after things while she steps away from the daily grind. Only by being a whole person, and living a whole life, can you expect to return to your kitchen with renewed vigor and inspiration.

