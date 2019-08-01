Photo: kuppa_rock, Natikka (iStock)

Today’s potato content is brought to you by: Science™! It’s amazing! It governs our lives and physical laws! And you can do neat party tricks, such as, stabbing a straw through a potato!

Now, you may well ask, what’s the motivation for sticking a straw through a potato? The answer is: nothing! It’s a way to illustrate air pressure via a potato.

And that, friends, is enough justification to publish on The Takeout.