Today’s potato content is brought to you by: Science™! It’s amazing! It governs our lives and physical laws! And you can do neat party tricks, such as, stabbing a straw through a potato!
Now, you may well ask, what’s the motivation for sticking a straw through a potato? The answer is: nothing! It’s a way to illustrate air pressure via a potato.
And that, friends, is enough justification to publish on The Takeout.
