How to season a carbon steel pan: Start with a good wash

De Buyer is a cookware brand based in France, and the company sent me a carbon steel pan to play around with since I’d never used one before. I’d also never seasoned a pan from scratch before, so I had my work cut out for me.

Carbon steel is an alloy that’s mostly iron with a small percentage of carbon in it. This type of cookware is popular in European home kitchens along with restaurant kitchens for its versatility as an all-in-one workhorse. I’ll extoll the virtues of a carbon steel pan at a later date, but basically, when you receive a carbon steel pan, you’re going to need to season it before you’re ready to use it.

(By the way, this seasoning process also works with cast-iron pans, but since they all come pre-seasoned, guess what? You won’t need to do this if you buy a brand-new one. Congratulations.)

Many carbon steel pans come with a thin layer of wax or an oil-based protective covering that needs to be washed off with soap and water first. This is the only time you’ll ever employ soap during washing. You want to wash and scrub thoroughly, too. Like, put on some music and scrub and rinse for like five minutes straight, using water that’s as hot as you can stand.

Also, as pretty as an unseasoned carbon steel pan is right when you get it, you can say goodbye to that shiny silver color, because you’re aiming to get that thing eventually as black and as shiny as fresh asphalt.