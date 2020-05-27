Tot Chef shares her secret to the perfect plate of noo-noos

It might seem like a straightforward dish, but in fact, some chefs toil for their entire careers in order to master the art of noo-noos. The Takeout’s esteemed Tot Chef has spent the majority of her life honing her noo-noo instincts, studying the delicate balance and electrifying interplay of peanut butter, spices, and acid present within this transcendent entree. Texturally, you can choose your own adventure, opting for a thick and hearty sauce to coat your noo-noos or instead thinning the sauce with water and lemon juice so that it glazes the vegetables instead of overwhelming them. But no matter how you prepare it, know that the dish is not complete until it makes you say “wow.”