How baristas make teeth-chattering cold brew at home

I once had a classmate who didn’t understand the difference between iced coffee and cold brew. (Iced coffee is regular ol’ brewed coffee served over ice; cold brew is the much stronger, highly concentrated result of coarse-ground coffee steeping for at least 12 hours.) My classmate figured it out only after chugging a venti Starbucks cold brew in five minutes flat, after which he spent an hour and a half shivering, holding his head, and asking why everyone hated him.
Cold brew is not to be trifled with, but it can make for a fantastic treat if you’re blessed with a high caffeine tolerance. And while quality cold brew can be expensive, it’s actually not hard to make at home. MarketWatch recently checked in with seasoned baristas to publish a list of the essentials.
The list includes a few gadgets, including the AeroPress manual coffee maker, which can produce a darn good cold brew in around two minutes. “I do an AeroPress over ice, using a stronger coffee to water ratio,” one barista told MarketWatch, explaining that the device produces “a unique flavor profile that I feel excited about.” Another coffee mastermind told MarketWatch that homemade cold brew is a cinch—it just requires tweaking the standard pour-over process. That barista opts to brew over ice in a Chemex, a manual pour-over glass coffeemaker popular with coffee connoisseurs.
Finally, if you don’t have the time or energy to make your own cold brew, the baristas recommended a few ready-to-drink coffees including La Colombe’s Triple Draft Latte and Cold Brew on Tap. Check out the full list of gadgets and pre-made coffee recs on MarketWatch.
DISCUSSION
I’ve tried tons of fancy coffee gadgets and machines, and I always go back to a crappo 15€ french press.
It’s better for...everything. Making, cleaning, using on camping trips, ... and cold brew.
Chemexes do look cool, and would compliment the decor of my kitchen nicely, buuut it’s expensive, you need filters, and it’s just a pour-over, there is nothing magic about it. Coffee connaiseurs (I refuse to misspell it like y’all do ^^) are just giant hipsters ^^.
Glass and metal french press, forever and always ^^