VideoTot Chef

Buffalo Cauliflower is the undisputed champion of appetizers

The Takeout
Filed to:Cauliflower
CauliflowerVegetables
Welcome back for another installment of Tot Chef, The Takeout’s fine dining program led by our esteemed in-house culinary expert. This week, in a bold departure from her oeuvre, Chef has decided to expand into some more piquant flavors with a recipe for Buffalo Cauliflower. There’s a chance that not all toddlers are so adventurous as to sample this zesty appetizer, but a true artist takes risks—after all, there’s a whole world of flavor beyond yogurt drops and rice puffs, and our visionary chef intends to explore every inch of it.

Buffalo Cauliflower

  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • ¾ cup milk (or milk alternative)
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • ¼ cup buffalo sauce or hot sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. coconut oil or vegetable oil
  • 1 Tbsp. honey

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, make the batter: Mix the flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and milk, stirring until combined.

Add the cauliflower florets to the bowl and, using a small rubber spatula, fold them into the batter until each piece is evenly coated. Transfer cauliflower to the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, remove from oven, flip each floret, then bake for another 10 minutes.

While the cauliflower bakes, make the sauce: In a small bowl, combine the hot sauce, coconut oil, and honey. Remove the cauliflower from the oven, brush each piece generously with the buffalo sauce mixture, then return the baking sheet to the oven for another 20 minutes.

All done!

